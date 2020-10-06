$258.10 Million in Sales Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to post sales of $258.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Starwood Property Trust posted sales of $327.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,065 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,402,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 754,955 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 69,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.41. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.