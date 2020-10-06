$295.47 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post $295.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.56 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $260.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,005. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

