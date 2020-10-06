$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trane (NYSE:TT) will report sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Trane posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.93. The stock had a trading volume of 817,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $117,860,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $2,573,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

