$306.49 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to announce sales of $306.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.27 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $511.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $615,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,043 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.99. The stock had a trading volume of 435,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,455. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

