$35.52 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $35.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.81 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $34.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $135.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.86 million to $135.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.39 million, with estimates ranging from $150.47 million to $152.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,033,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,236 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $300,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,494. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

