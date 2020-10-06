$358.00 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will post sales of $358.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.00 million and the lowest is $357.50 million. SPX posted sales of $364.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.15. 373,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,543. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SPX has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPX by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the first quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

