$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $6.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $66.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBRV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,650. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.24. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

