3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 5,555,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,423,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.49.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 125,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 367,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

