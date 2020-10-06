3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 50.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,803. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.