$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will announce $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $17.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 4,773,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,893. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $748.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

