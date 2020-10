$442.42 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post sales of $442.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.79 million to $450.60 million. Five Below reported sales of $377.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.68. 25,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $140.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,431,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,758,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.