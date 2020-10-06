$442.42 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post sales of $442.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.79 million to $450.60 million. Five Below reported sales of $377.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.68. 25,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $140.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,431,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,758,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.