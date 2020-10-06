$481.20 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $481.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.00 million to $486.20 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $444.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. 2,308,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,961. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,904 shares of company stock worth $9,560,349. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

