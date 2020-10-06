4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $459,096.64

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $459,096.64 and approximately $525,797.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00264725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01511917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162731 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

