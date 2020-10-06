$590.47 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $590.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $540.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.