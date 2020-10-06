$6.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $6.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.39 billion and the highest is $6.57 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $26.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.25 billion to $26.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.94 billion to $27.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,144,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,042. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

