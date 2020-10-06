$69.86 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $69.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.36 million and the lowest is $69.00 million. Upland Software posted sales of $55.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $277.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.70 million to $279.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $286.36 million, with estimates ranging from $280.43 million to $294.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In related news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares in the company, valued at $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1,898.8% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 237,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,419. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

