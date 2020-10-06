82,142 Shares in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,490,000.

EMBD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,132. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.

