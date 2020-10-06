$83.34 Million in Sales Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post $83.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.00 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $75.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $343.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $380.70 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,900 shares of company stock worth $4,171,240. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. 2,517,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.53 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

