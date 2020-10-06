$843.05 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to post sales of $843.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $866.20 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $676.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Cowen upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.69.

Shares of RH traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.36. 612,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.56. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $410.49. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.