8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

EGHT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 869,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.96.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $429,931.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $36,726.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,492. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

