$904.80 Million in Sales Expected for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) to announce $904.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. Avient posted sales of $705.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avient stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

AVNT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.14. 678,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,779. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

