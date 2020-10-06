$96.80 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce sales of $96.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.24 million and the highest is $99.00 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $101.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $485.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.99 million to $492.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $501.37 million, with estimates ranging from $493.14 million to $507.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. 186,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $728.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967 in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 338,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.