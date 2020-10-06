Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.78 ($23.27).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

ARL stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €16.61 ($19.54). 158,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.72. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $994.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

