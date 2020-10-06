Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00006159 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.09 or 0.05170172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 20,209,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,553,640 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.