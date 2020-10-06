AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.90

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 4309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.