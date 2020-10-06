AB SKF’s (SKFRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

