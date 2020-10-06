Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares rose 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 5,969,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 1,431,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

The firm has a market cap of $92.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

