Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 2,804 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $148,874.31.

On Monday, September 21st, Francis J. Murphy sold 145 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $9,903.50.

On Friday, September 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 277 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $18,949.57.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 120 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $8,101.20.

On Monday, August 17th, Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56.

Shares of ACIA stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. 292,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.85. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

