Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 4,475,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,983,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Aegis downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.47.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.