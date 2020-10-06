Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLRN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.57.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,830,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

