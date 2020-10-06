Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Sells $20,997.63 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 8,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $20,997.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,117.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,488. The company has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Accuray by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

