Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of ACRS opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

