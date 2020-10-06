Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $225,979.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,585.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.03217004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.14 or 0.02070157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00432981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.01006970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00578545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

