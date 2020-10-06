Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $306,960.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,767.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.44 or 0.03282545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.02061002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00430801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.01042000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00623394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00047492 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx, CoinTiger and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

