Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,610 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $580,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $366,169.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TDOC traded down $7.49 on Tuesday, reaching $217.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day moving average is $190.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.