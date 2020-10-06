Adam Richard Kokas Sells 6,257 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $411,397.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,034.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,992 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $566,496.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,220 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $265,860.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $258,361.50.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. 529,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $66.73.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

