ADAMANT Messenger Price Up 90.5% Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 90.5% higher against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $8,386.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,299,743 coins and its circulating supply is 85,157,732 coins.

The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

