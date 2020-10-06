Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.40. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $77,629.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $29,561.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,916 shares in the company, valued at $291,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,246 shares of company stock worth $112,918. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

