Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.40. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $77,629.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,166 shares in the company, valued at $667,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $29,561.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,246 shares of company stock valued at $112,918. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

