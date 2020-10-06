Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.28 and last traded at $86.15. Approximately 46,894,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 66,670,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.80.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 162.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $3,541,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,372,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 114,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 85,386 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 923,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

