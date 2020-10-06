Aeron Price Reaches $0.0181 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $362,342.20 and $11,988.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.00 or 0.05155059 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032837 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

