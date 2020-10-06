Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Purchases A$130,000.00 in Stock

Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) insider Glen Dobbie bought 500,000 shares of Af Legal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($92,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.16.

Af Legal Group Company Profile

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law company in Australia. It provides law services in various areas, including divorce and separation, property settlement, children's matters, spousal maintenance, same-sex and de facto couples, intervention orders, child support, and mediation together with related and ancillary services.

