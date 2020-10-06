Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Purchases A$130,000.00 in Stock

Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) insider Glen Dobbie bought 500,000 shares of Af Legal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($92,857.14).
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.16.
Af Legal Group Company Profile
