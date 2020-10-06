Afarak Group (LON:AFRK) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Afarak Group Plc (LON:AFRK)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249,900% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.83.

Afarak Group Company Profile (LON:AFRK)

Afarak Group Oyj engages in the production and supply of chrome products to the stainless steel, aerospace, renewable energy, automotive, and oil and gas industries worldwide. It operates through Ferro Alloys and Specialty Alloys segments. The Ferro Alloys segment produces chrome ore, charge chrome, medium carbon ferrochrome, and silicomanganese.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Afarak Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afarak Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.