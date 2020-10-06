Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09. 1,304,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,706,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Agenus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $750.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth about $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Agenus by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 125,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.