AidCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. AidCoin has a market cap of $331,675.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Bittrex. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00259942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01501934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00157886 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,800,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,800,978 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

