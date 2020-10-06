AidCoin Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bittrex. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $331,675.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,800,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,800,978 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

