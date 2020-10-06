Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ATSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.27 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 303,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.