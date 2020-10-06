Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Airbus’ ranking:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EADSF traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.12. 3,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,176. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

