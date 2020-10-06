Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

EADSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Airbus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. 2,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. Airbus has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

