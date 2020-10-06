Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley raised Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 14.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

